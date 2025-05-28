KOTA BHARU: A tekong darat (people smuggler) was killed when the car he was driving, with seven illegal immigrants from Myanmar, crashed while being pursued by a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) vehicle on Jalan Bunut Sarang Burung-Kampung Kebakat in Tumpat today.

Tumpat Police Chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said the Tumpat District Police Headquarters’ Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division received a call at 10 am from Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZII), informing them that a man had died following a road accident.

“Investigations found that the accident occurred at about 6.50 am today. The victim, a 34-year-old male labourer, was driving a Proton Perdana from Bunut Sarang Burung, Tumpat, towards Kota Bharu.

“He was believed to be transporting seven passengers — all illegal immigrants aged between 20 and 42 — and pursued by a MMEA vehicle. He attempted to flee towards Kota Bharu via Jalan Kebakat,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect’s vehicle skidded and crashed into a concrete drain in the opposite lane.

Mohd Khairi said the suspect, who sustained severe chest injuries, was rushed to HRPZII, where he was pronounced dead at 10 am, while the seven illegal immigrants are receiving treatment at the same hospital.