BAGAN SERAI: A total of 702 padi farmers and agricultural workers in Perak who were affected by last year’s floods and drought have received assistance from the government through the Padi Crop Disaster Fund (TBTP), amounting to over RM812,081 to ease their burden.

State Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun, said that 110 farmers and breeders in food crops, livestock, and aquaculture subsectors were allocated RM1.411 million through the Agricultural Disaster Fund (TBP).

Mohd Zolkafly said that the assistance was channelled through the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) and has been directly credited to the affected farmers’ accounts.

“The state government is deeply concerned about the plight of padi farmers and agricultural workers, especially those who have been impacted. Through the Perak State Agricultural Department, we requested funding from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM).

“Therefore, as an effort to help ease the burdens faced, the government has allocated a total of over RM2.223 million through LPP to 812 farmers and agricultural workers throughout Perak who were affected by the disasters,“ he said during a press conference after the TBTP Aid Presentation Ceremony for the Kerian Zone in Bagan Serai Community Hall.