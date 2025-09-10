Perak assembly passes Islamic religious schools control bill unanimously

IPOH: The Perak State Assembly has unanimously passed the Control of Islamic Religious School Enactment (Perak) Bill 2025.

This legislation aims to strengthen, coordinate and streamline the administration of Islamic education institutions throughout the state.

Fifteen assemblymen participated in the debate after Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad tabled the bill yesterday.

Saarani clarified during his winding-up speech that the new law would not nullify existing memoranda of understanding between the Education Ministry and the Schools Management Board.

He emphasised that the state government would never sideline religious schools registered as Government-Aided Religious Schools, as the management board would still be subject to this legislation.

The state government will continue supporting schools and students through co-curricular activities organised by both the Perak Islamic Religious Department and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia.

Saarani addressed concerns about integrated Al-Quran and Fardu Ain class closures, explaining that these programmes in people’s religious schools follow regulations set by the federal Islamic development department.

Classes face closure when student enrolment drops below thirty students according to the department’s 2022 implementation regulations.

The state government’s role remains limited to registration matters, with schools receiving temporary closure status rather than cancellation when enrolment issues arise.

Teachers appointed by the federal department and existing students get transferred to nearby schools during such temporary closures.

Schools can resume operations if student numbers increase to thirty, with the management board permitted to apply for reopening.

Saarani highlighted governance inconsistencies where operational authority rests with the federal department while registration falls under the state religious department.

The new enactment becomes necessary to clearly define premises and ensure proper regulation of religious schools throughout Perak.

Saarani clarified that an allocation of RM10 million previously approved by the state assembly has been allocated under his portfolio for Islamic education purposes.

He acknowledged distributing RM1.8 million to Chinese independent schools and RM1 million to Tamil schools alongside the RM10 million for Islamic education.

This clarification came in response to questions raised during yesterday’s debate about aid distribution to various educational institutions.

The assembly sitting continues tomorrow with further deliberations on state matters. – Bernama