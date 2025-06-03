PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has warned the people against inciting racial sentiments and sowing seeds of hatred amongst each other following recents cases involving mockery of religion.

Speaking during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing, the Prime Minister’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said Anwar is aware that there are malicious efforts by several vested parties who are trying to instill a perception of “double standards” when authorities take action.

“This is a wild accusation that has no basis whatsoever. Anyone who insults any religion in Malaysia will still be investigated and prosecuted,” he said.

Nashrul highlighted several recent cases which saw authorities take decisive action including the KK Mart’s socks and Allah case where the company and the supplier were each fined RM60,000; a man who mocked the word “Allah” was fined RM12,000 and jailed for 6 months; a sweetcorn vendor who put up a racist notice was fined RM400; and comedian Harith Iskander and Cecelia Yap were each fined RM10,000 for hurting religious sentiments.

He further said allegations and perception that the government is silent when Islam is insulted is slanderous and baseless.

“In the cases I listed earlier, it is clear that all of them were investigated, charged, and ultimately punished and all of these actions were taken based on existing legal provisions.

“Each case that is reported will go through duel process and legal channels.

“This is a strong message to all Malaysians to stop the habit of insulting any religion, culture, and race in any space in Malaysia.

“Don’t let trivial matters destroy our strength and uniqueness when the country is developing and on a good trajectory,” he added.

Malaysian netizens recently expressed outrage after a video of several staff members of a local radio station were seen allegedly mocking the Thaipusam kavadi ritual has gone viral.

The incident which was captured in a TikTok video was supposedly uploaded onto the radio station’s social media account.

Astro Audio said it has suspended three of its radio announcers following backlash over a video shared on radio channel Era FM’s social media platforms.

In a statement, Astro Audio said the hosts of the “3 Pagi Era” segment, Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jazmin John Louis Jeffri, and Radin Amir Affendy have been suspended until further notice, pending an internal investigation into the allegations.

