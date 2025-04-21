Perak gov’t mulls aid for struggling M40 households

IPOH: The Perak government is looking into assisting struggling M40 (middle income) households, said State Executive Councillor for Women, Family, Community Welfare and Entrepreneur Development, Datuk Salbiah Mohamed.

Salbiah said several medium- and long-term strategies are being considered to assist this “ineligible but struggling” group.

“Among them are productivity-based support through entrepreneurship development programmes, skills training, and access to digitalisation to boost household income, rather than solely relying on direct aid.

“In addition, through Targeted Subsidies and the Affordable Lifestyle Initiative, the State Government could also explore measures such as preschool education discounts, childcare subsidies, affordable essential goods purchase programmes (BAMM), or specific discount cards that benefit M40 families more flexibly,” she said.

She said this when winding up debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Salbiah added that strategic partnerships with the private sector and government-linked companies are also being considered to offer high-impact community service programmes such as mental health support, household financial management, and debt management assistance.

“The issues faced by the M40 group must be viewed within a broader and more inclusive framework. The State Government will conduct a comprehensive review of the proposals and refine existing aid policies and programmes to be more responsive, especially for households that are increasingly ‘slipping’ from a stable status into a group that requires attention,” she said.