Perak Health Department issues 7,968 notices under smoking control act

IPOH: The Perak Health Department issued 7,968 notices under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, collecting RM479,900 in fines from October 1 last year to August 21.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said that 1,445 enforcement operations were carried out during that period, involving inspections on 21,556 premises statewide.

“Of the total, three cases have been charged in court, with a total fine of RM27,000, in addition to 31,087 advice and advocacy sessions held regarding Act 852.

“Hopefully, this can lead to stricter control on the sale of cigarettes and vapes, including advertising or promotional activities, besides raising awareness about the offence of smoking or vaping in prohibited areas,“ he said.

He said this after officiating the launch of the state-level Operation Selamat Paru-Paru at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

On the two-day Ops Selamat PaPa, which began today, Sivanesan said it involved the participation of 114 personnel from various parties, including the police, local authorities, as well as government departments and agencies.

He said the operation is being carried out in five sessions, focusing on business and public premises.

“For today, 212 premises were inspected and 41 notices were issued, with fines totalling RM9,500, in addition to conducting 200 health educational sessions with premises owners and the general public,“ he said.

He also expressed confidence that concerted enforcement, education and advocacy efforts would be able to change people’s attitudes, besides ensuring a healthier environment. – Bernama