Macron, Merz, Tusk visit Moldova to support security and sovereignty

PARIS: The leaders of France, Germany and Poland will visit Moldova on August 27 to demonstrate support for the European Union candidate country.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will travel to Chisinau at the invitation of pro-European President Maia Sandu.

The visit coincides with Moldova’s 34th anniversary of independence and aims to “reaffirm their full support for Moldova’s security, sovereignty, and European path.”

Sandu has been a vocal critic of Russia, particularly since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and has repeatedly accused Moscow of political interference.

The former Soviet republic is strategically located between Ukraine and EU and NATO member Romania.

In July, Sandu accused Russia of plotting to interfere in September’s national elections through disinformation campaigns, cyber attacks, and paid “violent” protests.

Macron, during a March meeting with Sandu, condemned what he called Russia’s “increasingly uninhibited” attempts to destabilise Moldova and its democratic institutions.

According to a mid-July poll, Sandu’s centre-right Action and Solidarity Party leads with 39% support, followed by the pro-Russian opposition Socialist party at 14.9%. – AFP