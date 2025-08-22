Israel rejects UN-backed famine report, says no starvation in Gaza

JERUSALEM: Israel has firmly rejected a United Nations-backed food security report confirming famine conditions in Gaza City.

The foreign ministry statement on Friday dismissed the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) findings as based on “Hamas lies laundered through organisations with vested interests”.

“There is no famine in Gaza,“ the ministry declared, asserting that recent aid efforts had significantly improved the food situation.

The ministry highlighted that “a massive influx of aid has flooded the Strip with staple foods and caused a sharp decline in food price”.

Israel’s defence ministry body overseeing Palestinian civil affairs, COGAT, similarly condemned the IPC assessment.

“COGAT firmly rejects the claim of famine in the Gaza Strip, and particularly in Gaza City,“ the agency stated.

COGAT accused the IPC of relying on “partial data” while ignoring information provided by Israeli authorities about humanitarian efforts.

The Rome-based IPC panel had confirmed famine conditions in the Gaza Governorate, covering approximately 20% of the Gaza Strip.

Israel maintains that previous IPC reports have “repeatedly been proven inaccurate and do not reflect the reality on the ground”. – AFP