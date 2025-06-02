IPOH: The Perak branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 5,875 kilogrammes (kg) of wheat flour from a biscuit factory for exceeding the permitted storage limit for the controlled item.

Its director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail, said the enforcement action was carried out during the ‘Kita Gempur’ operation at 10.30 am following a random inspection at several premises around Ipoh.

“Investigations found that the premises in Gunung Rapat had a permit to store controlled wheat flour, but only up to 5,000 kg.

“However, inspections uncovered a total of 5,875 kg - equivalent to 235 sacks, which were confiscated, with an estimated value of RM16,181,“ he said in a statement today.

Kamalludin said strict action would be taken against those misusing subsidised controlled items and urged the public to report any such violations.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, which provides for a fine of up to RM1 million or a maximum imprisonment of three years, or both, for a first offence.

For repeat offences, the penalty could increase to a fine of up to RM3 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, while companies could face fines of up to RM2 million for a first offence and RM5 million for subsequent offences.