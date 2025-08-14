Perak launches National Month 2025 with exciting programmes

IPOH: The state-level launch of National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 will feature a range of exciting activities at the Sultan Azlan Shah Roundabout.

Perak Communications, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi confirmed the event will begin at 3 pm.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad will officiate the ceremony in the evening.

Attendees can enjoy exhibitions, government and private sector services, and the Rahmah Sales Programme.

A coffee and pastry sale, e-sports competition, and Merdeka children’s fashion show by Kemas pre-schoolers will also be held.

Visitors will be entertained by performances from Zamani Slam and other local artistes.

Lucky draw prizes will be up for grabs during the event.

This year’s celebrations will include the Pentarama Merdeka@HOHO programme to boost patriotic spirit.

The programme features quizzes, information sessions, and National Day publicity activities.

A collaboration with Perak Transit will bring the Pentarama Merdeka@HOHO to various stops around Ipoh.

Mohd Azlan said these efforts align with the Communications Ministry’s 2025 National Day and Malaysia Day publicity plans.

He encouraged Perak residents to attend and show their support for the country. - Bernama