Perak MB to present Bukit Merah water transfer project in cabinet meeting

TELUK INTAN: The Cabinet paper for the Bukit Merah water transfer project will be presented this week to tackle northern Perak’s critical water shortage.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad stated the paper incorporates state government feedback, as water supply falls under state jurisdiction.

He emphasised the need to prioritise local contractors in the project’s implementation.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation has agreed to involve PKNPk and Gamuda as project implementers.

Saarani shared these details during a press conference after the Customer Day Programme at Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall.

The RM6.2 billion project, a joint venture between PKNPk and Gamuda Bhd, aims to boost economic benefits for Perak residents.

Workshops with state representatives helped finalise the project alignment to meet Perak’s water demands.

The initiative will support agricultural irrigation in northern Perak and supply water to the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP).

Saarani urged expedited project completion to resolve irrigation issues and fulfil KIGIP’s water needs.

Excess water may be sold to Penang if surplus supply becomes available.

In July, Gamuda Bhd and PKNPk were appointed to design, build, and operate a water treatment facility in Kerian.

The privatised project, with a 40-year concession, is set to begin operations by 2030. - Bernama