Bukit Aman takes over Zara Qairina case investigation in Sabah

BUKIT AMAN: A special nine-member task force from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department has been deployed to Sabah to take over the investigation into Zara Qairina Mahathir’s case.

The Royal Malaysia Police stated that the move reflects their commitment to a transparent, professional, and thorough investigation.

“PDRM views every loss of life seriously,” said the Office of the Inspector-General of Police Secretariat in a statement.

The public has been urged to avoid speculation and allow authorities to conduct their duties without disruption.

Last Friday, the Attorney General’s Chambers announced the need to exhume Zara Qairina’s remains for a post-mortem.

Further investigations are required to ensure all aspects of the case are thoroughly examined.

The exhumation took place on Saturday at Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Mesapol.

The remains were later transported to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

Zara Qairina was reburied at the same cemetery early this morning.

The 13-year-old was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital on July 17.

She had been found severely injured and unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar on July 16. - Bernama