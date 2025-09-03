Perak MB warns public about AI scam using his image on TikTok

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has warned the public against being deceived by a fake TikTok account using his picture and voice through artificial intelligence technology to offer cash.

He stated that since Tuesday evening his party has received numerous complaints about several videos on the platform appearing to show him making monetary offers which are completely false.

“The TikTok account does not belong to me and all the offers made are also not true and he requests the public not to make any transactions with unidentified parties.

All forms of government assistance will only be announced through the Menteri Besar’s official social media account and official state government channels,“ he said in a statement here today.

Saarani confirmed the matter has been forwarded to authorities including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for further investigation.

He urged the public to immediately report to authorities or file complaints with the relevant social media platform if they encounter the fake account to prevent digital fraud from spreading further. – Bernama