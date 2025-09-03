Two seismic stations planned for Segamat to monitor earthquake activity

SEGAMAT: Two seismic monitoring stations equipped with seismometers will be constructed in this district to track earthquake activity following recent minor tremors.

Segamat district officer Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi confirmed the application for station construction has been submitted to both state and federal governments.

The Segamat District Disaster Management Committee chairman explained that the proposed stations will feature weak motion seismometers placed in locations distant from human activity.

Mohd Ezzuddin made this announcement during the Earthquake Disaster Risk Management Programme with Segamat District Community Leaders 2025 at Segamat Multipurpose Hall.

The Meteorological Department will develop these stations with location selection still under review and discussion with relevant agencies including the Department of Mineral and Geoscience.

Malaysia currently operates 80 seismic stations nationwide including six in Johor state with specific locations in Johor Bahru, Kluang, Batu Pahat, Mersing and Kota Tinggi.

Authorities have received 62 reports of minor damage to residential properties following recent earthquake activity in the district.

The district disaster management committee has recorded 64 total damage reports including two involving surau buildings with all damage described as minor structural cracks.

No serious structural damage has been reported with all incidents involving only superficial cracks in walls and ceilings that don’t affect building integrity.

Senior officials from multiple agencies attended the briefing including representatives from the Meteorological Department, Department of Mineral and Geoscience, National Disaster Management Agency and Johor State Government. – Bernama