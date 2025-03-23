Perak MCMC to address internet issues in Ayer Kuning - Exco

GOPENG: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will enhance the communication network to resolve poor Internet access in the Ayer Kuning state constituency.

State Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said this was due to various complaints, including from Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, regarding the issue, particularly in village areas.

He said MCMC would conduct an on-site study next week to assess the problem comprehensively.

“Since the by-election will be held in Ayer Kuning, it will draw more people to the area.

“This will indirectly cause Internet congestion in the Ayer Kuning state constituency, as the existing coverage may not support the sudden surge in users,” he told reporters after the Meriah Beraya Sejahtera Programme organised by the state government at the Mydin supermarket in the Gopeng Rural Transformation Centre here today.

At the programme, 200 recipients from the Tualang Sekah state constituency received RM150 each in cash aid to buy essential items for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The Election Commission (EC) has set April 26 as polling day for the Ayer Kuning state by-election, with nomination day on April 12 and early voting on April 22.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was held following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on Feb 22 due to a heart attack after participating in a football tournament at City Stadium, George Town, Penang.