IPOH: The Perak government will hold discussions with the state Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to address the recent incidents of human-elephant conflict along the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government is taking seriously the series of elephant-related incidents which have occurred along the route.

“We will hold discussions, and need to better understand the behaviour of these elephants, as they have recently been observed crossing the highway in groups,” he said.

“So we need to engage with Perhilitan, who are more knowledgeable about elephant behaviour, to understand what is causing these herds to frequently cross the highway,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Perak Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) engagement session here today.

A man had a frightening experience when his car was attacked by a group of elephants while driving at KM11 of the JRTB, at around 8.15 pm last Tuesday.

Gerik police chief, Supt Zulkifli Mahmood, said that the man’s car sustained damage to the front, rear, and both sides in the incident, but the driver escaped unhurt.