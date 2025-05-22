PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is considering forfeiting undeclared assets belonging to the late former Finance Minister, Tun Daim Zainuddin, estimated to be worth over RM2 billion.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said eight investigation papers had been opened based on new information from foreign agencies concerning assets that Daim, his family and proxies owned.

“The latest information indicates assets belonging to the late Tun Daim, his family, and associates were not disclosed to us during the investigation carried out in 2023.

“If the assets were indeed undeclared, it constitutes an offence under our Act (MACC Act 2009),“ he said, adding that the MACC will propose that the assets be forfeited to the government.

“It will be up to the Deputy Public Prosecutor to decide whether to proceed, but that is the direction we are heading,“ he told reporters today.

Azam said the commission is communicating with authorities in Switzerland and the United Kingdom to gather evidence on the former minister’s assets.

When asked if the assets include Menara Ilham, which allegedly belongs to Daim’s family, Azam said: “You can draw your conclusions, but I can say that there are many assets worth up to RM2 billion.”

He said investigators are preparing the investigation papers and summoning witnesses to determine whether the assets were acquired legitimately, adding that they were given two months to complete the probe.