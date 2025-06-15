LUMUT: From its usual quiet charm, Lumut Waterfront turned vibrant as visitors flocked to the three-day Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025, which kicked off on Friday.

Trader Mohd Faizal Che Tan, 50, said the Perak PMR 2025, which concluded today, had given a welcome boost to local tourism, drawing visitors to the coastal town famed for its ‘ikan bilis mata biru’ (blue-eyed anchovies).

“It’s a good programme, as it has helped revive tourism here. This place is famous for blue-eyed anchovies, so something like this really helps bring people in.

“I just hope that after this, more local and foreign tourists will keep visiting Lumut and bring back the buzz,” he said when met here today.

Afif Isyraf Izuwan Shah, 20, who works at a nearby seafood outlet, said many Perak PMR 2025 visitors would drop by to purchase anchovies, salted fish and other local seafood products.

“Alhamdulillah, since the event started, I’ve had more customers, including people from outside. A lot of them are from ministries and government agencies, and that’s really helped boost my sales.

“This programme has also indirectly given us seafood traders a platform to promote local products like fish crackers, fish satay and sambal ikan bilis,” he said.

Held at Lumut Waterfront, the Perak PMR 2025 brought together over 200 services from various ministries and government agencies, attracting over 200,000 visitors to 36 booths throughout the three-day event.

Perak is the second location to host the large-scale PMR initiative, a result of strategic collaboration between the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, which serves as the main secretariat, and the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), as the lead ministry.