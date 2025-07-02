Perak police nab 2,293 for various drug offences from January to Feb 6

IPOH: The Perak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) has arrested 2,293 individuals and seized various types of drugs, weighing 38.6 kilogrammes (kg), with a total seizure value of RM770,766, through the successful Op Tapis operation, conducted from January until yesterday (Feb 6).

Acting Perak police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said that the arrests were made for various drug-related offences during the operation.

He said that 87 individuals were charged in court under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, during this period.

“The seized drugs included synthetic substances such as syabu (approximately 3.1 kg), ketamine (1.4 kg), ecstasy (2.8 kg), erimin 5 (1.3 kg), and Yaba pills (5.06 grams). Traditional drugs seized include heroin (29.6 kg) and marijuana (0.3 kg),” he said, at a press conference held at the Perak contingent police headquarters, today.

Additionally, Zulkafli disclosed that assets worth RM748,855 were seized during the operation.

He stressed that this success was a result of continuous cooperation between the community and enforcement agencies, particularly the police.

“Therefore, the Perak police urge the public to continue providing information on drug-related activities, allowing further crackdowns on such criminal activity,” he added.