Perak targets semiconductor and automotive growth with RM63 billion investments

IPOH: Perak is positioning itself as a key player in Malaysia’s semiconductor and automotive industries, driven by RM63 billion in investments under the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS).

State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development committee chairman Loh Sze Yee highlighted the role of companies like Carsem and Unisem in strengthening Perak’s back-end semiconductor services.

Loh noted that while Perak may not host large semiconductor factories, its niche lies in critical support services.

“This is the uniqueness of Perak’s electrical and electronics (E&E) sector. We are expecting more investments,“ he said.

The federal government’s commitment is evident in projects such as the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP), a 1,214-hectare development designed to attract E&E investors.

“The northern border areas are being developed to tap into Penang’s E&E spillover effect,“ Loh explained.

Key investments include Carsem’s advanced packaging for EVs and AI, NXP’s semiconductor products, and Infineon’s silicon carbide power fabrication plant.

However, Loh cautioned that full economic benefits may only materialise by 2030 due to extensive planning and infrastructure requirements.

Under the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan, the state anticipates creating over 483,700 jobs across primary and secondary sectors, supported by training initiatives like Pusat Aspirasi Anak Perak (PASAK). - Bernama