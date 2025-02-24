Perak UMNO notifies speaker of Ayer Kuning seat vacancy

IPOH: Perak UMNO has submitted a notice to Perak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid to inform him of the vacancy for the Ayer Kuning seat following the passing of its incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, last Saturday.

Perak UMNO chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the notice was sent by Perak UMNO secretary Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah to the Speaker today.

“I have also been informed that the Speaker will likely submit the vacancy notice to the Election Commission tomorrow,” he said at a press conference after attending the Perak government’s 2025 Client Engagement Day at Stadium Indera Mulia here today.

Ishsam, 59, died due to a heart attack after participating in a four-cornered football championship at City Stadium, George Town, Penang, on Saturday.

Ishsam, who had served as Tapah UMNO division chief since 2018, won the seat in the 15th General Election in November 2022 with a majority of 2,213 votes in a five-cornered contest.