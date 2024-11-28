KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 26 applications for the Women’s Leadership Apprenticeship Programme 2024 (PERANTIS 2024) have been approved, with an allocation of RM1.19 million, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said.

She said the programme involves 1,544 participants who were rigorously screened by 13 expert panels to implement initiatives that uplift women in various fields, including leadership, economics and technology.

“PERANTIS is a pilot project introduced to provide women with opportunities to empower themselves and become capable young leaders.

“This programme offers women a platform to acquire knowledge, mentorship and networking opportunities that can propel them further in their careers and leadership roles,” she said at the programme launch yesterday.

Nancy highlighted the need for PERANTIS, citing Malaysia’s current low participation of women in leadership roles. The Gender Gap Index for political parties in Malaysia was only 0.102, as reported in the 2022 Malaysia Gender Gap Index (MGGI).

“The number of women parliamentarians in the Dewan Rakyat is still very low. Therefore, we embrace the challenge of encouraging women to learn about politics.

“Although the programme involves knowledge about politics, participants are not necessarily expected to become politicians. What’s important is that we want women to understand politics at all levels state or federal and they will have the chance to experience it firsthand through practical training,” she said.

Nancy expressed hope that the programme will significantly benefit women in Malaysia and attract greater participation in the future.