PERKESO launches LINDUNG branding to strengthen worker protection

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation has launched a comprehensive rebranding of all its schemes under the unified ‘LINDUNG’ concept to strengthen worker protection nationwide.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim announced this initiative as part of the ministry’s determination to uplift worker dignity through clearer scheme identities.

“We fight to uplift worker dignity and our determination is the shield that will protect workers in Malaysia,“ he stated during the LINDUNG branding gala launch.

The new branding encompasses various PERKESO initiatives including ‘LINDUNG Pekerja’ for the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 and ‘LINDUNG Kerjaya’ for the Employment Insurance System Act 2017.

Additional schemes rebranded include ‘LINDUNG Kendiri’ for the Self Employed Social Security Scheme and ‘LINDUNG Kasih’ replacing the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme.

Minister Sim revealed that PERKESO distributes approximately 45% of its annual RM7.6 billion collection back to contributors through various benefits.

This amounts to about RM3.4 billion distributed annually in forms including pensions, medical treatments, dialysis services and rehabilitation programmes.

He acknowledged occasional contributor complaints regarding benefit claims, particularly concerning disability pensions.

PERKESO maintains responsible fund management practices to ensure long-term sustainability for all legitimate claimants.

The LINDUNG branding initiative aligns with the Malaysia MADANI values that emphasise equality and human dignity.

“That’s the concept of a MADANI society in line with the concept of ‘No one will be left behind’,“ Sim emphasised.

The launch event also recognised eight employers as LINDUNG Pesona Employers for their outstanding contributions to worker welfare.

Notable recipients included Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin, Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri among other distinguished employers. – Bernama