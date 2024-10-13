Perlis asks longer term of service for state secretary

KANGAR: The Perlis state government has requested that the term of service for the new state secretary be extended to ensure that development planning can be implemented more effectively.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said he expressed this request to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof yesterday, adding that Fadillah agreed to raise the matter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He spoke to reporters after today’s state-level National Sports Day opening ceremony at Kompleks Sukan Tuanku Syed Putra here, officiated by Fadillah.

The new state secretary Datuk Rahimi Ismail reported for duty yesterday replacing Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan, who will be appointed as the director-general of Social Welfare in Putrajaya. Che Murad was appointed the Perlis state secretary on July 3.

Throughout Mohd Shukri’s term as the Menteri Besar since 2022, Perlis has had five state secretaries.