Perlis bans vape sales effective Aug 1

KANGAR: The sale of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) or vape will be banned in Perlis effective Aug 2, said Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

Mohd Shukri said this decision was made based on the ban on the use of vape, which was deemed haram through the decision of the Perlis State Fatwa Committee regarding e-cigarettes in 2022.

“In this regard, vape traders (in Perlis) must be ready to find new businesses, as their licences and business operations will be halted (starting Aug 1),“ he said at a press conference after chairing the exco meeting at the State Legislative Assembly Complex here today.

Mohd Shukri said that although it is not possible to completely curb the use of vape, he is optimistic that banning the sale of e-cigarettes will save young people from getting caught up in using vape.

He said the local authorities (PBT) will conduct monitoring and enforcement operations on business premises selling vape after Aug 1.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shukri said Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025 will continue until next year to align with the federal government’s organisation of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

“We hope that tourist arrivals in Perlis will increase with Visit Malaysia Year going on concurrently, and that it will bring many benefits to the people of Perlis.

“I urge the people of Perlis to welcome tourists to boost the economy and to treat all tourists who come to Perlis perfectly,“ he said, adding that the number of tourists entering the state last year had met the target of around 3.5 million people.

He added that the state government might add new suitable tourism programmes in addition to the existing Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025 programmes to attract more tourists to the state next year.