Perlis customs seize RM1.06 million in smuggled e-cigarettes

KANGAR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized 32,000 e-cigarettes worth an estimated RM1,062,000 in Kampung Pulau Ketam, Kuala Perlis.

Perlis Customs director stated the seizure occurred during a raid by an operations team from the Kuala Perlis Marine and Enforcement Branch.

Inspections revealed the smuggled items involved a tax value of RM223,020 and were believed to have been left in the bushes for retrieval by others.

He confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

His department also seized 11 kilogrammes of cannabis worth RM46,200 along the coast of Pantai Bukit Putih, Kuala Perlis on October 6.

An operations team found a black plastic box containing a gunny sack filled with 11 bricks of cannabis during that operation. – Bernama