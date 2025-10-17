Perlis entrepreneurs urged to stay attuned to global economic developments

KANGAR: Entrepreneurs in Perlis have been advised to remain aware of global economic trends and understand market demands thoroughly.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail urged them to be ready to seize new opportunities within the evolving global landscape.

His Royal Highness emphasised utilising services and resources from government agencies like the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority.

He also called for expanded support from agencies to boost the local economy through well-planned initiatives.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra stated this during the official launch of the MADANI Agro Sales Carnival at Simpang Empat Permanent Farmers’ Market.

He described every Perlis entrepreneur as a state representative who must uphold its reputation responsibly.

Entrepreneurs should maintain integrity when promoting products and engaging in programmes or social media.

His Royal Highness encouraged them to seek knowledge and broaden the market for Perlis products.

He reminded entrepreneurs not to neglect their relationship with Allah SWT as the source of blessings.

Meanwhile FAMA deputy director-general Shahrizan Sudiman addressed reporters after the event.

He revealed the four-day carnival aims to generate 437,000 ringgit in sales.

The carnival features 60 entrepreneurs and began yesterday.

It helps ease the cost of living by offering essentials at 10% to 30% lower than market rates.

The event also showcases local products to visitors from other areas.

Items offered include local beef, fresh chicken, eggs, vegetables, and Food and Agro-based Industry products.

A key attraction is 1,800 MADANI combo sets priced at 10 ringgit each. – Bernama