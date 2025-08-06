Perlis floods: RM780K compensation paid to padi farmers

KANGAR: More than 2,600 hectares of paddy fields in Perlis were damaged by floods between September and December last year, with compensation amounting to RM780,146.28, the Perlis State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Agriculture, Plantations and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Razali Saad said a total of 2,639.53 hectares were affected, with all impacted farmers receiving full payments through the Padi Crop Disaster Fund Scheme (TBTP).

He said the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry has since strengthened the compensation mechanism through the Padi Crop Takaful Scheme (STTP), managed by Agro Captive Takaful Ltd (ACTL), a subsidiary of Agrobank.

“A total of 860 eligible farmers have been identified under the scheme, particularly those affected by floods in November and December 2024. To qualify, they must be registered under the Federal Government Padi Fertiliser Assistance Scheme (SBPKP),” he said.

Razali was responding to a question from Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (PN–Tambun Tulang) regarding the status of affected farmers and the compensation measures.

Under the STTP, eligible farmers may receive RM1,500 per hectare for padi crops aged below 50 Days After Sowing (HLT). Razali said the compensation is currently undergoing verification and approval by Agrobank, and will be credited directly into recipients’ accounts upon clearance. - Bernama