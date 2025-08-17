Perlis KEMAS empowers rural women entrepreneurs with global vision

KANGAR: The Perlis Community Development Department (KEMAS) has reaffirmed its dedication to empowering rural women, especially those running businesses under its guidance.

Director Mohamad Zaki Ismail emphasised ongoing efforts to strengthen women entrepreneurs through the Wanita Inspirasiku programme, themed “Rural Women Going Global”.

“We hope rural women, particularly women entrepreneurs under KEMAS’ guidance, will be able to help increase their family income while expanding the market for their products globally,” he said.

He spoke at the launch of the state-level Santunan Desa KEMAS Programme, a two-day event that began yesterday.

The programme was officiated by Perlis KEMAS Community chairman Datuk Rozabil Abdul Rahman.

Activities included KEMAS entrepreneur sales stalls, Jualan Rahmah, government agency exhibitions, an e-sports competition, and a gotong-royong kenduri kampung.

Mohamad Zaki highlighted the programme’s goal of fostering a knowledgeable, resilient, and prosperous rural community.

It also aims to strengthen ties between the government, community leaders, and local residents.

“This programme supports the Rural Development Policy (DPLB) by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development,” he added.

The policy ensures balanced rural development and economic opportunities for all groups. - Bernama