KANGAR: Around 100 local media practitioners and residents in Perlis received korban meat (sacrificial slaughter) today in conjunction with this year’s Aidiladha celebration, following a donation from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Perlis Journalists Association (PWP) president Syed Azlan Sayid Hizar said the contribution, channelled through the Prime Minister’s Office, reflected ongoing efforts to engage underserved communities while acknowledging the media’s role during festive occasions.

“This initiative was coordinated by the Gabungan Kelab Media Malaysia (GKMM) and distributed not only in Perlis through PWP, but also in the Federal Territory, Kedah, Penang and Perak through their respective media clubs,” he told reporters after the korban event today.

Syed Azlan added that the slaughter of one cow, carried out in collaboration with residents of Kampung Bilal Uduh in Chuping, marked the first time such a programme had been organised by PWP with support from the Prime Minister.

He noted that the initiative also allowed PWP members to reach out to underprivileged groups and asnaf (eligible zakat recipients), expressing hope that the programme would continue in the future years.