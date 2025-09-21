Perlis Raja Muda promotes kurma daging in Indonesia during leadership programme

JAKARTA: The Raja Muda of Perlis promoted local Perlis cuisine, particularly the signature dish kurma daging, to restaurant operators and chefs in Indonesia during the Universiti Malaysia Perlis International Leadership Mobility 2025 programme.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail introduced the beef in spiced gravy dish at food promotion sessions held in Jakarta and Bandung from 12 to 18 September.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, and Indonesia’s Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology during the culinary promotion events.

Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman general manager Alldilah Arief Permadi expressed honour at being chosen to promote the dish and hoped to add it to their menu.

“The preparation of kurma daging is fairly simple since the ingredients are quite similar to those we use in Indonesia,“ he told Bernama.

Pullman Jakarta’s executive chef Koay Chee Ming, who is also Malaysian, expressed pride in preparing a dish close to his heart for the royal delegation.

“We truly appreciate the Raja Muda’s effort to promote Perlis cuisine in Indonesia,“ he said, noting Jakarta’s rapidly growing culinary scene offers opportunities for diverse dishes.

During the leadership programme, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who serves as president of the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, presented donations to three mosques in Jakarta and Bandung.

The Raja Muda emphasized the importance of strengthening bonds of brotherhood and nurturing unity among the Muslim community.

“By staying united and supporting one another, we can build a brighter future,“ he stated, highlighting the goal of raising a knowledgeable, competitive, and virtuous young generation. – Bernama