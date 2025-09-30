Perlis Raja Muda urges construction industry to use CIDB programmes

KANGAR: The Raja Muda of Perlis has urged all construction industry stakeholders in the state to fully utilise programmes and training provided by the Construction Industry Development Board.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail called for collaboration to strengthen competitiveness and adopt new technologies for the state’s construction sector growth.

He stated that the opening of the new CIDB office in Perlis marks a significant milestone for the state’s expanding construction industry.

Current figures clearly show this sector is a key driver of Perlis’s socio-economic growth according to the Raja Muda.

He expressed confidence that the new CIDB office would enhance service delivery to both the industry and the public.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin urged CIDB staff to leverage modern facilities to improve work quality and strengthen enforcement.

He also emphasised expanding training and Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes.

The Raja Muda highlighted the importance of supporting digital transformation through technologies like Building Information Modelling.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan revealed that over 130,000 contractors are registered with CIDB nationwide.

He specified that 2,076 of these registered contractors are based in Perlis.

Contractors in Perlis are engaged in projects worth over 1.1 billion ringgit according to the deputy minister.

Levy-eligible projects above 500,000 ringgit in the state total 689.3 million ringgit.

The levy collected amounts to 861,715 ringgit with 69% coming from government projects.

Private sector developments contribute 31% of the total levy collection in Perlis. – Bernama