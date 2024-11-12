Perlis records zero hardcore poor since last September

KANGAR: Perlis recorded zero hardcore poor for four consecutive months since last September, the State Assembly was told today.

State Welfare, Health and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Datin Marzita Mansor attributed the achievement to the implementation of the People’s Income Initiative (IPR) Programme.

“This IPR programme can increase people’s income through agricultural initiatives, food businesses and IPR service operators.

“As of October this year, 135 people in Perlis have received the IPR assistance, with 58 of them as agro-entrepreneurs, food entrepreneurs (eight) INSAN) and Hardcore Poverty Eradication Initiative (69),“ She said in response to a question from Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong-PN).

Fakhrul Anwar wanted to know the latest statistics on the poor and hardcore poor, as well as the poverty line, in Perlis.

Marzita said the State Federal Development Office uses the 2022 Poverty Line Income (PGK) issued by the Ministry of Economy as a reference for measuring the current poverty status, which is RM2,199 for the poor category and RM1,145 for the hardcore poor category.

IPR was launched by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli in February 2023 to help the hardcore poor, the poor and the B40 generate sustainable income.

The initiative involves collaboration between the government, the people and strategic partners in line with the country’s overall approach as outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) as well as the principle of Ihsan under the MADANI Policy Framework.