Malaysia edge Timor-Leste 3-2 in group a thriller

MALAYSIA narrowly avoided embarrassment against minnows Timor-Leste, coming from behind to secure a 3-2 victory in their second Group A match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here yesterday.

Naturalised striker Paulo Josue emerged as the hero for the Harimau Malaya squad, netting two goals in the second half to turn the tide after Timor-Leste, ranked 196th in the world, led 2-1 at halftime.

National team head coach Pau Marti Vicente had made seven changes to the starting lineup that drew 2-2 against Cambodia in their opening match in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

Failing to find their rhythm, striker Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad’s header in the 10th minute was the only shot on target by the national team in the first 30 minutes.

Malaysia finally broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with Syafiq Ahmad converting a brilliant cross from substitute Fergus Tierney.

However, in a blink of an eye, Timor-Leste surged ahead 2-1 at the end of the first half, punishing lapses in Malaysia’s defence, with Olagar Xavier and captain Joao Pedro scoring during injury time.

Pedro, who stood out with his swift runs on the left, posed another threat to the national defence, but his close-range shot went wide in the 68th minute. Two minutes later, Malaysia found the equaliser through a strike by Josue, who received a lofted pass from substitute midfielder Endrick Dos Santos.

The 35-year-old Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC forward remained a constant threat in front of goal, netting his second of the night with a header from a poorly cleared ball by Timor-Leste substitute Luis Figo Ribeiro in the 83rd minute, sealing Malaysia’s first win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, in another group match, Singapore, playing their opening game, defeated Cambodia 2-1 at the National Stadium, Singapore.

Malaysia now tops Group A with four points, one point ahead of defending champions Thailand and Singapore, who have played one match each. Cambodia are fourth with one point, while Timor-Leste are last without any points.

Malaysia will next face Thailand in Bangkok this Saturday, while Timor-Leste will take on Singapore.