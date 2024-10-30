Perlis RTD issues 2,130 summons in Special Commercial Vehicle Op

ARAU: The Perlis Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 2,130 summonses for various offences during its Special Commercial Vehicle Operation from Oct 1 to Oct 28), after inspecting 25,997 vehicles in the state.

State RTD director Fatimah Mohamed Ali Piah said among the violations were expired road taxes and technical faults such as worn tires, non-functional brake lights, and tinted windows.

“A total of 1,254 vehicles were penalised, while 77 trucks were weighed, revealing 56 cases of overloading. Additionally, 64 drivers underwent urine screening, with one truck driver testing positive for drugs,“ she said at a press conference today.

Fatimah added that 103 truck owners were fined by the Kangar Magistrate’s Court, with penalties ranging from RM5,000 to RM30,000 for each overloading offence, accumulating a total fine of RM751,500.

“The offense of overloading fell under Section 57 (1)(b)(vii) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010,“ she said.

Meanwhile, she reported that 16 Thai vans and their drivers were detained during the Foreign Driver Operation conducted on Oct 11, 16, 21, and 28, with a total of RM31,600 in outstanding summonses recorded.