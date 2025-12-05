Perodua assures high safety standards in development of first EV

SERDANG: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) has emphasised that high safety standards are its top priority in the development of its first electric vehicle (EV).

Its President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said Perodua is committed to ensuring that the EV, which is expected to be introduced by the end of this year, complies with strict safety standards to prevent any untoward incidents.

He added that the “safety first” concept is being applied comprehensively at every level of Perodua’s product development, covering vehicle safety, factory operations, and worker safety.

“Insya-ALLAH, we hope our car that will be released later will meet certain safety standards that we have selected and defined,” he told reporters after attending the launch of the Voluntary Next Generation Vehicle (NxGV) Labelling Scheme here today.

He was commenting on a recent incident involving an international EV brand that reportedly came to a sudden stop on the highway.

Previously, local media reported that a family experienced a frightening moment when the electric vehicle they were in suddenly braked while being driven in the fast lane of the Cheras-Kajang Highway on May 1.

On May 8, Zainal Abidin said Perodua aims to finalise production of its first EV by October, with plans to market it by the end of the year.

He said in the initial phase, the vehicle will have over 30 per cent local content and will be assembled at its new plant in Rawang, Selangor, with a price tag under RM80,000.