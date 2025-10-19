Perumal family’s unique Deepavali celebration in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The Perumal family is preparing for Deepavali with a unique cultural fusion that reflects their Indian and Siamese heritage.

Despite Kelantan’s smaller Indian community, Ravi Chandran, 58, and his wife Wilai En Chat, 58, along with their children Ganesan, 29, and Gayathri, 25, maintain vibrant celebrations in Kampung Balai, Bachok.

The family is keeping preparations simple this year with just two new sets of traditional Punjabi attire.

Ravi, who now runs Ravi Neela Curry House in Kubang Kerian after working as a pharmaceutical salesman, said the clothing choice suits Kelantan’s hot weather.

Their home fills with aromas of traditional treats like muruku and sarang tebuan, recipes preserved from Wilai’s mother-in-law.

Wilai learned muruku-making from her mother-in-law during her first year of marriage and continues the tradition decades later.

The couple honours deceased parents with prayer rituals featuring bananas and favourite dishes the night before Deepavali.

For living elders, they prepare beloved meals including chicken or goat dishes as expressions of respect.

Deepavali morning features a breakfast blending South Indian and Malay culinary traditions.

The family enjoys tosei, vadei, and urudai alongside roti jala and chicken curry.

Ravi said they typically spend the first day at his mother’s Wakaf Bharu home before visiting Kota Bharu and Bachok relatives.

He emphasised that Deepavali’s spirit in Kelantan centers on togetherness rather than scale.

Family gatherings occur at Kota Bharu and Tumpat temples where community members connect.

Ravi noted that Kelantan’s Indian community shares closeness through their distinctive dialect usage.

He described Kelantan as a harmonious blend of diverse cultures and religions.

The family observes strong intercommunity relationships among Malay, Chinese, Indian, and Siamese neighbours.

Gayathri reported increased liveliness this Deepavali with many relatives returning to Kelantan.

Beyond traditional foods, they enjoy modern treats like pani puri and Gulab Jamun now available from Malay vendors.

She described Deepavali as celebrating unity and togetherness beyond just the festival lights. – Bernama