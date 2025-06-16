Pet owner drags dog chained to mototcycle - Police

SUNGAI PETANI: A pet owner is believed to have cruelly chained a dog to his motorcycle and dragged it to get rid of it, on grounds that he no longer wanted to keep the animal after four months.

In the outrageous incident in Bandar Puteri Jaya near here yesterday evening, the man’s inhumane act was stopped by another man who witnessed the cruelty. Additionally, a woman recorded the incident and later uploaded the footage on social media site Facebook.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said his department had received a police report regarding the incident.

“Initial investigations found that the dog was not dead but injured, and it was sent to an animal clinic for treatment.

“We have opened an investigation under Section 428 of the Penal Code (maiming an animal) and we are also referring this case to the veterinary office,” he said in a media statement today.

He added that efforts are being made to identify the suspect who will be detained to assist in the investigation for an act of cruelty to animals.