Petaling Jaya cops get high-resolution drone worth RM60,000

PETALING JAYA: Petaling Jaya police today received a high-resolution surveillance drone worth RM60,000 to enhance efficiency in crime prevention, fostering a safer community environment.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar said that the drone will also facilitate police access to conduct surveillance in hard-to-reach areas.

“This drone can assist the police in various daily tasks, such as community policing, allowing us to conduct surveillance from elevated angles and overcome certain obstacles.

“Additionally, this drone can assist in other operations such as traffic dispersal and search and rescue missions, as it is equipped with a heat detector that can help the police locate lost victims in forests,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters after receiving the drone from QI Group, a multinational conglomerate, at the Technology Partnership Programme for the Safety and Well-being of Petaling Jaya Residents. QI Business Development director Krishna Kumar also attended the event.

Shahrulnizam said a team has already been established and trained to operate the drone.

“We will begin flying this drone from the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters to conduct traffic surveys on the Federal Highway soon,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Krishna noted that the Petaling Jaya police were the first to receive a drone with advanced technology.

“We have worked with the IT team from Bukit Aman, and they have merged the state-of-the-art software added to this drone.

“It has facial recognition and heat sensors, and it can detect fires from the ground floor of a building up to 36 floors and above. It also has a three-mile radius and a 30-minute lifespan, and police can also easily detect vehicle number plates,“ he said, adding that the drone also contributes to efforts to enhance the safety and well-being of the Petaling Jaya community in their everyday lives.