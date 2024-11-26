Peter Anthony’s final appeal on UMS document falsification conviction postponed to Jan 9, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The final appeal decision for former Sabah Infrastructure Minister Datuk Peter Anthony, who was convicted of falsifying documents related to a maintenance and service contract at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), has been postponed to Jan 9 next year.

The delay of the decision, initially set for tomorrow, was announced by the media unit of the Federal Court Registrar’s Office in Putrajaya via WhatsApp to the press.

It was also confirmed by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin when contacted by Bernama today.

On Aug 26, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel, comprising Judges Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, Datuk Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, and Datuk Azmi Ariffin, scheduled Nov 27 for the ruling on Peter’s final appeal after both parties completed their submissions on Aug 1.

On April 19, 2023, Peter, 53, filed an appeal to overturn his conviction and three-year prison sentence, along with a fine of RM50,000 in default 15 months imprisonment, imposed by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on May 26, 2022.

The Melalap assemblyman settled the fine.

Previously, Peter’s appeal was dismissed by the High Court on April 18 last year, making this his final appeal at the appellate court.

Peter, in his capacity as managing director of Asli Jati Sdn Bhd, was accused of falsifying a letter from the UMS deputy vice-chancellor’s office dated June 9, 2014, by inserting a false statement with the intent to deceive.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Office of the Chief Private Secretary to the Prime Minister, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya, between June 13 and Aug 21, 2014.

The charge under Section 468 of the Penal Code carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a fine.