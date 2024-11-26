GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has reminded 37,000 consumers in the northern coastal areas of the island to store enough water ahead of a scheduled supply disruption, which will begin on Thursday night.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K.Pathmanathan said the 14-hour water supply disruption was scheduled to take place from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 pm on Friday.

“During the water supply disruption, water consumers, including international hotels in Bagan Jermal, Batu Ferringhi, Mount Erskine, Tanjung Tokong, Tanjong Bungah, Tanjung Pinang and Teluk Bahang, will temporarily experience no water supply or low water pressure.

“The scheduled disruption is related to a temporary shutdown of the Batu Ferringhi Water Treatment Plant (WTP), which produces most of the treated water supplied in the affected areas. PBAPP must replace a malfunctioning 900mm valve in the WTP,” he said in a statement today.

Pathmanathan said at the same time, PBAPP and TNB personnel would carry out high-voltage electrical service and preventive maintenance works.

These overnight water works will ensure that the Batu Ferringhi WTP operates optimally and minimise the risks of a plant breakdown, especially given the high demand for water and the challenges posed by climate change, he added.

“We apologise for the temporary inconvenience and seek the kind understanding of all affected water consumers,” said Pathmanathan.