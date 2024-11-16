Petra Jaya Hospital now 80% completed - Dr Dzulkefly

KUCHING: The construction of Petra Jaya Hospital here has achieved 80% completion so far, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the hospital which was categorised as a sick project is expected to be operational in the third quarter of next year.

“We are on track this time around, we know that the project has been delayed for quite a number of years but this time around it is at 80% completed.

“We (Health Ministry) will push the contractor and we will not allow anymore extension,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Jelajah Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat 2024 (ANMS) here today.

Petra Jaya Hospital project which began in 2013 was scheduled to be completed in November 2016 but was postponed due to construction delays.