PETRA launches Water Supply Department price schedule book

KUALA LUMPUR: The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (PETRA) today launched the Water Supply Department (JBA) price schedule book to assist government agencies in planning their finances and implementing work scopes related to water supply.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the book, which was launched during the ministry’s monthly gathering this morning, serves as a reference for preparing preliminary cost estimates and cost control for projects to be implemented by the JBA.

He said the book also outlines the government’s allocation and expenditure for providing water supply infrastructure to Malaysians.

“Congratulations to JBA, the Finance and Procurement Division of PETRA, and all parties involved in the publication of the book,” he said in a Facebook post.

In the post, the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation also congratulated all parties involved in the hosting of the ASEAN Special Senior Official Meetings on Energy (SOME) in Langkawi from Jan 22 to 24 and to the ministry’s Strategic and International Planning Division for organising the 2025 PETRA retreat on Feb 6.

Fadillah also wished all the best to the ministry’s new deputy secretary-general (Energy Sector), Mareena Mahpudz, who was appointed effective Feb 3, and her successor, Anuar Zaki Bakar, as the undersecretary for the Electricity Supply division. He also congratulated the newly appointed Energy Commission chief executive officer, Siti Safinah Salleh.