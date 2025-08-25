Petrol pump manager loses RM91,167 in online part-time job scam

JOHOR BAHRU: A petrol station manager lost RM91,167 after falling victim to an online part-time job scam initiated through a dating application.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat confirmed the thirty eight year old local man was deceived after befriending a woman on Tinder.

“Initial investigations found that the man was deceived into making nine money transfers from July 25 to 29 to several bank accounts in the names of individuals and companies,” he stated.

The victim was later informed that his account had been frozen and could no longer contact the suspect.

“Realising that he had been cheated, the victim lodged a police report yesterday,” Raub added.

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. – Bernama