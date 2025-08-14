PM Anwar vows firm action as violence rises in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has voiced serious concerns over increasing extreme behaviour in Malaysia.

He highlighted recent violent cases, including the assault on Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli’s son and fatal bullying incidents.

“This culture is deeply worrying,” Anwar said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He assured that the Home Minister and police would act swiftly and transparently to stop such acts.

Anwar was responding to a question from Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PH-Balik Pulau) during Minister’s Question Time.

Muhammad Bakhtiar had sought clarification on Petronas’ asset rationalisation and global market strategies.

He also strongly condemned the attack on Rafizi’s family member.

“I urge the police to investigate thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Muhammad Bakhtiar said.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the assault on Rafizi’s son at a Putrajaya mall.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2 pm in a pick-up and drop-off zone.

Rafizi stated his son was dragged and injected with a syringe by two helmeted men on a motorcycle. - Bernama