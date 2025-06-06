PUTRAJAYA: The move by Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) to trim its workforce involves mostly contract workers, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“It mostly involves contract (positions),” he said briefly when asked to comment on reports that Petronas would cut about 5,000 employees as part of a “right-sizing” process.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said this after performing Friday prayers with over 500 congregants at Surau Al-Ikhwan, Jalan Pinggiran Putra, near here today.

Also present was Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Yesterday, Petronas President and Chief Executive Officer Tengku Tan Sri Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz was reported to have said that Petronas would cut about 10 per cent of its workforce as part of the national oil and gas company’s “right-sizing” and restructuring process.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik also denied that the state-owned company would exit its business in Canada.

Petronas had previously stated that it needs to ‘right-size’ its workforce to ensure the company’s sustainability in the decades to come.

Petronas has nearly 50,000 employees, according to its website.