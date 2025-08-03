Petros wants strategic partnership with Petronas, says Fadillah

KUCHING: Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) has submitted a proposal to Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) regarding potential cooperation that can be explored between the two companies, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said that if no decision is reached by both parties, negotiations involving Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on the matter will be held.

“Petros has submitted the letter (proposal) this week, touching on the way forward for the collaboration. Now, we have to wait for feedback from Petronas.

“Hopefully, they will come to an agreement on the detailing part,” he told reporters when met at the distribution of bubur pedas event in conjunction with the Kejiranan Mesra programme of the Kuching North City Hall here today.

Fadillah stated that the negotiations include efforts by both oil companies to interpret the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA 1974) and Sarawak’s Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO) 1958.

Recently, during a briefing session in the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar had said that the Federal Government acknowledges Sarawak’s aspiration to venture into the oil and gas industry in the state.

The Prime Minister was also reported as saying that the Federal Government would discuss with the Sarawak Government aspects of cooperation, particularly involving new projects to be explored by both companies in any sector.