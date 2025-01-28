PGA cripples syndicate involved in crude palm oil collection in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The 5th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA) in Simpang Renggam crippled a syndicate involved in collecting crude palm oil in the Pasir Gudang Industrial Area here, last Saturday.

PGA Central Brigade Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner Hakemal Hawari said this followed the success of an operation, code-named Op Taring Palma’ conducted at about 10 am which led to the arrest of three men, including a foreign national, aged between 36 and 47.

All the suspects were siphoning crude palm oil from a tanker into barrels on a three-tonne truck when the team raided the premises and during an inspection, none of them could provide documents for having the crude palm oil, he said in a statement today.

He said a tanker, a three-ton lorry, four barrels, rubber hoses and 49 tonnes of crude palm oil worth RM294,000 were seized in the raid.

Further investigation found that the tanker driver took advantage of the excess oil in the tank to sell it to a third party at a cheaper price, he said, adding the syndicate was believed to have been operating for six months.