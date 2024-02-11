PGA foils cattle smuggling attempt from Thailand, seizes 13 cows

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) successfully foiled a cattle smuggling operation after intercepting a lorry carrying 13 cows in Kampung Bukit Tandak, near Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Commander SAC Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid reported that the cows, weighing 7,000 kilogrammes, are believed to have been smuggled from Thailand, with an estimated value of RM107,270.

“A team from Battalion 8 detained a lorry with two male occupants, aged 22 and 42, acting suspiciously during a patrol under Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan at 1245 pm.

“Upon inspection, 13 cows were found inside a Hicom lorry without valid documents. Both suspects are believed to have been hired as couriers to smuggle the cattle into the local market,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that both suspects and the seized items were taken to the Rantau Panjang police station for further action under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953.