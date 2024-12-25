PGA foils human trafficking operation in Pasir Mas

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) foiled a smuggling operation involving six undocumented migrants at Kampung Barol Pial in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid stated a PGA Battalion 8 team raided a house in the village at 6 pm during Op Nyah II Kelantan, following a tip-off.

“Six men, suspected to be Myanmar nationals, were found in the house. Four of them had no identification or valid travel documents.

“They are believed to have been smuggled into Malaysia through unauthorised routes,” he said in a statement today.

He added that two of the suspects, aged 32 and 50, are suspected of acting as agents to smuggle the other four individuals into the country.

Two United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) registration cards and a mobile phone were also seized.

The suspects have been detained under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, while the two suspected agents were arrested under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.